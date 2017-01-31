Workers comp insurer ordered to reinstate fired CEO

SAIF Corp., Oregon's state-chartered workers compensation insurer, will hold a special board of directors meeting Monday to discuss an awkward situation in which the not-for-profit insurer was ordered to reinstate terminated Chief Executive Officer John Plotkin while current CEO Kerry Barnett continues to hold the position. Marion County, Oregon, Circuit Judge Claudia Burton ruled Tuesday that Salem, Oregon-based SAIF improperly fired Mr. Plotkin in May 2014, after just three months on the job, by holding meetings about the matter in private - a violation of Oregon's open meetings laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.