Woman given shelter after fire accused of strangling neighbor's puppy
Woman given shelter after fire accused of strangling neighbor's puppy Neighbors who took in woman displaced by a fire horrified by puppy's death. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jTjjKg SALEM, Ore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan 7
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC