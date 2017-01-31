Woman given shelter after fire accuse...

Woman given shelter after fire accused of strangling neighbor's puppy

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: USA Today

Woman given shelter after fire accused of strangling neighbor's puppy Neighbors who took in woman displaced by a fire horrified by puppy's death. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jTjjKg SALEM, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan 24 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan 7 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Oct '16 Steven M Robinson 94
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Marion County was issued at February 02 at 7:00PM PST

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,248 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC