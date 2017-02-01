With legislative session set to open ...

With legislative session set to open next week in Salem, Oregon...

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The News-Review

Oregon lawmakers seemed far apart Thursday over possible tax increases and government cost curbs that might fill the projected $1.8 billion state budget hole between revenues and expenses. At a session preview event organized by The Associated Press, key state leaders laid out positions similar to the ones they've held since the November election.

Salem, OR

