Short List

The 57th annual Portland Boat Show will feature many boats with all new lines, brands and styles - sport boats, wake and surf boats, pleasure craft, fishing boats, off-shore vessels, drifters and personal watercraft - as well as used boats, accessory suppliers and experts. The Junior Boat Building is always fun for kids to make their own boat, courtesy of Schooner Creek Boat Works.

