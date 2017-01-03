Short List
The 57th annual Portland Boat Show will feature many boats with all new lines, brands and styles - sport boats, wake and surf boats, pleasure craft, fishing boats, off-shore vessels, drifters and personal watercraft - as well as used boats, accessory suppliers and experts. The Junior Boat Building is always fun for kids to make their own boat, courtesy of Schooner Creek Boat Works.
