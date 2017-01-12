Salem police officer placed on leave ...

Salem police officer placed on leave after shooting

The Oregon State Police are leading the investigation of an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Salem. An on-duty Salem police officer shot a person armed with a knife Friday evening outside an Applebee's Restaurant, Salem police said.

