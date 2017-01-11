Salem Immigrant Rights Rally to denounce Trump agenda
Multiple nonprofits, including unions and immigrants rights groups, are traveling to Salem on Jan. 14 to participate in the United for Immigrants Rights Rally.
Read more at Eugene Weekly.
