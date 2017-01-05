Remains of 5 people found in burned O...

Remains of 5 people found in burned Oregon home

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: USA Today

Investigators have uncovered the remains of five people inside a house in western Oregon that was intentionally set ablaze, according to officials. Remains of 5 people found in burned Oregon home Investigators have uncovered the remains of five people inside a house in western Oregon that was intentionally set ablaze, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan 7 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Oct '16 Steven M Robinson 94
16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12) Sep '16 6buttsexx snapcnat 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,788,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC