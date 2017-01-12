Oregon senator introduces legislation...

Oregon senator introduces legislation to ban Sharia law

A Salem-area Republican has introduced legislation that would ban Oregon courts from considering Sharia law, the set of religious customs followed by some Muslims, when issuing rulings. Senate Bill 479 , by Sen. Brian Boquist , R-Dallas, amounts to a single sentence: "A court of this state may not consider Sharia law in making judicial decisions."

