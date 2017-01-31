Oregon Legislative Study Critcizes "P...

Oregon Legislative Study Critcizes "Per Se" DUI Marijuana Laws

As I've posted often in the recent past, with the increasing use - and legalization - of marijuana, legislators and law enforcement are falling over themselves trying to come up with answers to many uncomfortable questions, such as: If impairment levels cannot be determined, is there an illegal per se level that can be used, such as .08% with alcohol? And as I've posted in the past, there are no accepted satisfactory answers to these and related questions. See, for example, California Law Attempts to Prevent Marijuana Use While Driving , Is it Possible to Prove "Driving Under the Influence of Drugs? and Legal Defenses to a California DUI of Marijuana .

