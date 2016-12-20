Man drowns in downtown Salem waterway...

Man drowns in downtown Salem waterway after running away from police

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: OregonLive.com

Salem Police say a 34-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning following a brief chase. A 34-year-old man drowned in a downtown Salem waterway early Sunday morning after he reportedly evaded police and ran into a nearby stream and "refused" to come out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Dec 29 felician2388 1
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Oct '16 Steven M Robinson 94
16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12) Sep '16 6buttsexx snapcnat 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,862 • Total comments across all topics: 277,605,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC