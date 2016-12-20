Man drowns in downtown Salem waterway after running away from police
Salem Police say a 34-year-old man drowned early Sunday morning following a brief chase. A 34-year-old man drowned in a downtown Salem waterway early Sunday morning after he reportedly evaded police and ran into a nearby stream and "refused" to come out.
