Major exhibition of Louis Bunce's work shows in Salem - Thursday, 19 January 2017
Sure, a traveler can observe one of late Portland artist Louis Bunce's paintings anytime they wander through Portland International Airport. The massive abstract mural hangs above Blue Star Donuts, in the Oregon Market before you go through security.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan 24
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan 7
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
