Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities
Health care costs, education programs and rising state employee costs all mean that the state has nearly $1.8 billion less than it needs to maintain the present level of government services. Possible changes in federal immigration and health care policies also seemed to muddy the waters as legislators discussed their agendas for 2017 with members of the press in a forum at the Oregon Capitol organized by The Associated Press.
