Hike above Oregon City on the beautiful McLoughlin Promenade

It was the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, the end of the Oregon Trail, the first capital of the Oregon Territory, and a major hub for fur trading, shipbuilding, lumber and religion. Today, Oregon City takes a back seat to bigger cities around the state - Portland, Eugene and Salem top the list - but it's not hard to find the historical threads of its pioneer past, conveniently laid out along the McLoughlin Promenade above downtown.

