Hike above Oregon City on the beautiful McLoughlin Promenade

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: The Oregonian

It was the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, the end of the Oregon Trail, the first capital of the Oregon Territory, and a major hub for fur trading, shipbuilding, lumber and religion. Today, Oregon City takes a back seat to bigger cities around the state - Portland, Eugene and Salem top the list - but it's not hard to find the historical threads of its pioneer past, conveniently laid out along the McLoughlin Promenade above downtown.

