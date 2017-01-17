Hike above Oregon City on the beautiful McLoughlin Promenade
It was the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, the end of the Oregon Trail, the first capital of the Oregon Territory, and a major hub for fur trading, shipbuilding, lumber and religion. Today, Oregon City takes a back seat to bigger cities around the state - Portland, Eugene and Salem top the list - but it's not hard to find the historical threads of its pioneer past, conveniently laid out along the McLoughlin Promenade above downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan 7
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
|16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12)
|Sep '16
|6buttsexx snapcnat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC