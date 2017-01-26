Greenhouse gas emissions rising from ...

Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles

1 hr ago

Greenhouse gas emissions from Oregon's transportation sector grew significantly from 2014 to 2105, according to a new report by the Oregon Global Warming Commission. The report from the volunteer citizen panel comes as state lawmakers return to Salem to take up, among other priorities, a planned increase in highway and other transportation spending.

