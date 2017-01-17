Grand jury says fatal police shooting in December near Salem justified
A grand jury has unanimously found that two Dallas, Oregon police officers were justified in the fatal shooting of a man during a DUI traffic stop in December. The Polk County Attorney's Office said in a news release Friday the jury found Dallas Police Sergeant Rob Hatchell and Dallas Police Officer Michael Fleming were justified in using deadly force when they shot and killed Jeremiah Anderson Dec. 16. The attorney's office says while officers attempted to arrest Anderson, he told them he would shoot, produced a pistol and fired two bullets, striking Hatchell in the leg.
