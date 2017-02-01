Grand jury finds Salem officer was ju...

Grand jury finds Salem officer was justified in shooting man with knife; wounded man indicted

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: OregonLive.com

A grand jury determined a police officer was justified in shooting a Salem man during an armed confrontation outside an Applebee's restaurant earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. The grand jury also indicted the wounded man on several charges.

