Cold weather, avalanches, wind cause statewide travel delays, closures
Here are some tips: 9:46 a.m. Portland General Electric reports more than 6,000 customers are without power as of 9:30 a.m. Crews had been working overnight to restore power to more than 10,000 customers as a result of many downed power lines caused by heavy winds, a spokeswoman said . 9:35 a.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation says U.S. 26 through the Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Dec 29
|felician2388
|1
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
|16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12)
|Sep '16
|6buttsexx snapcnat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC