Car hits three people during fight in Fred Meyer parking lot

Sunday Jan 1

A car hit three people in a Fred Meyer parking lot in Salem early Sunday morning during a fight that spilled into the lot from the Shack Bar & Grill, located at 2865 Liberty St NE. A crowd poured into the parking lot as the fight left the bar.

