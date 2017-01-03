Best winter driving tip: Drive only if you have to, and go slow
Summer Street NE is quiet as packed snow covers the roads in Salem, Ore., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016. Reports of up to five inches of snow fell in the Salem area on Wednesday, with more snow flurries coming on Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Dec 29
|felician2388
|1
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
|16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12)
|Sep '16
|6buttsexx snapcnat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC