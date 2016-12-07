This police officer's altruism led to decades of kind acts Officer Behrens turned a dark moment into thirty years of light and love Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2gWNGkp John Behrens was a young officer with Salem Police when he had to tell a 9-year-old girl that her mommy had died just before Christmas in 1986. Those were the first words out of John Behrens' mouth after reuniting with Jenn Clark for the first time in 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.