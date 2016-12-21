Radiation from Fukushima nuclear plant detected on west coast

This aerial photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, following a strong earthquake hit off the coast of Fukushima, northern Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. The operator of the plant, which was swamped by the 2011 tsunami, sending three reactors into meltdown and leaking radiation into the surrounding area, said there were no abnormalities observed at the plant, though a swelling of the tide of up to 1 meter was detected offshore.

