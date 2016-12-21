Pursuit reaches speeds of 80 mph
Speeds reached 80 mph during a pursuit Tuesday night that began in Northeast McMinnville and ended west of town on Northwest High Heaven Road. of the McMinnville police identified the suspect as Katherine Kelly Foster, 37, of Long Beach, California.
Read more at News-Register.
