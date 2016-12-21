Proposal calls for training to thwart...

Proposal calls for training to thwart profiling bias

Wednesday Dec 14

State Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, chair of a police profiling task force, presented proposed legislation at a news conference in Salem on Wednesday. Police throughout Oregon would be required to collect data on officer-initiated pedestrian and traffic stops as part of proposed legislation to thwart racial or other bias-based profiling, state Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Wednesday.

