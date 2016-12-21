Plans for a second women's prison in ...

Plans for a second women's prison in Oregon spark controversy over cost, need

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: OregonLive.com

Extra beds double up along the walls of four large dorms at Oregon's only women's prison, crowding exits and making it tough for the lone correction officer in each room to spot trouble. Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville is beyond capacity, spiking last month to an all-time high of 1,315 inmates as women take up beds once reserved for emergencies.

