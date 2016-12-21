Oregon woman tells of adventures in 5,350-mile bike ride - Sat, 24 Dec 2016 PST
In June, Emily Loberg readied her 1985 rebuilt touring bike and set out on a 5,350-mile solo journey. Her months-long adventure would take her over the Cascades, near two oceans, across the Great Plains, up the Continental Divide and through 15 states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov '16
|The Truth
|1
|Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement
|Oct '16
|nick
|2
|ronold heath 606s.jackson
|Oct '16
|RONNIES FROEND
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Steven M Robinson
|94
|16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12)
|Sep '16
|6buttsexx snapcnat
|4
|Thinking of relocting? (Jun '13)
|Jun '16
|He truth
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC