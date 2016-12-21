Oregon electoral college members all vote for Clinton

Protestors encourage electors to vote against Donald Trump and call for general electoral college reform outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. less Protestors encourage electors to vote against Donald Trump and call for general electoral college reform outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore., on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.