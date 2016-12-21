License of Salem attorney suspended pending outcome of misconduct charges
The Oregon State Bar wants to get the word out that a Salem attorney's license to practice law in Oregon has been suspended. Dale Maximiliano Roller's law license was temporarily suspended by the Oregon Supreme Court on Dec. 6, pending the outcome of charges of professional misconduct that are being pursued by the bar.
