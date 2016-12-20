Indicted judge attends inauguration of Republican Secretary of State Dennis Richardson
Marion County Judge Vance Day pictured at the inauguration of Secretary of State Dennis Richardson on Dec. 30, 2016 in Salem. Day was indicted in Nov. 2016 on felony weapons and official misconduct charges.
