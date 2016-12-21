Driver accused of dragging cop while leaving traffic stop sought by police

A man accused of dragging a police officer while fleeing a traffic stop in a stolen car in Salem last Monday is being sought by authorities. Kevin Acup, 51, of Salem faces accusations of failure to perform the duties of a driver, assaulting a public safety officer and other alleged offenses for dragging Salem Police Officer Eric Moffitt 15 feet at a gas station on Wallace Road Northwest and Taggart Drive Northwest, police said.

