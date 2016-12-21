Celebrate the New Year with Free Oregon Fishing, Crabbing
SALEM, Ore. - - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to make it easy for anglers to kick off the fishing new year with a free fishing weekend on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. While many might not think of fishing in December and January, Oregon offers some great opportunities during the winter months: "Spending a day outside with the family, enjoying Oregon's natural beauty, is a great way to spend a day together no matter what time of year," said Richard Hargrave, ODFW spokesperson.
