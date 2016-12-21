Celebrate the New Year with Free Oreg...

Celebrate the New Year with Free Oregon Fishing, Crabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: AmmoLand

SALEM, Ore. - - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants to make it easy for anglers to kick off the fishing new year with a free fishing weekend on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. While many might not think of fishing in December and January, Oregon offers some great opportunities during the winter months: "Spending a day outside with the family, enjoying Oregon's natural beauty, is a great way to spend a day together no matter what time of year," said Richard Hargrave, ODFW spokesperson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
Donald Trump for President Nov '16 The Truth 1
Salem Windshield repair and Auto glass replacement Oct '16 nick 2
ronold heath 606s.jackson Oct '16 RONNIES FROEND 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Oct '16 Steven M Robinson 94
16f, Or. Older men?(; (Dec '12) Sep '16 6buttsexx snapcnat 4
Thinking of relocting? (Jun '13) Jun '16 He truth 3
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,887 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC