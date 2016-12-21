Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Tox...

Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?

There are 1 comment on the New Urban Legends story from Wednesday Dec 28, titled Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?. In it, New Urban Legends reports that:

Walmart has recalled holiday rawhide bones for dogs because they are laced with formaldehyde and have already killed at least one dog. I've been reading that Rawhide Candy Canes and bones from Wal-Mart are toxic to dogs.

felician2388

Aberdeen, WA

#1 Thursday
What should I do about this? My service animal ate them and has been sick since Christmas night now. I am so upset.
