2017 will feature total solar eclipse...

2017 will feature total solar eclipse across US

Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

There is at least one thing 2017 will feature that 2016 didn't: a total solar eclipse in the United States. According to the space agency, a total solar eclipse has not happened in the continental U.S. since 1979, and this one will be about as good as it gets.

