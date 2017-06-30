Zoning inspector will be key to Lisbo...

Zoning inspector will be key to Lisbon downtown revitalization

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

The village has a new zoning inspector who officials expect to play a key role in enforcing the zoning code changes that are coming as part of the mayor's plan to revitalize the downtown business district. Village council agreed last week to appoint Zachary Barkley of Salem to the position on the recommendation of the council personnel committee, which interviewed three finalists before deciding on the 27-year-old Barkley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun '17 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,549 • Total comments across all topics: 282,220,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC