Whipple route has been closed off since March

PEYTON NEELY The Marietta Times The missing part of Fifteenmile Creek Road, or County Road 12, that connects the north and south ends of the road is pictured here. WHIPPLE-An almost $200,000 investment replacing Hadley Bridge on Fifteenmile Creek Road is continuing, after the bridge was determined to be unsafe by Washington County Engineer Roger Wright.

