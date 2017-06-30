Trustees approve motions

Trustees approve motions

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Review

Madison Township trustees approved two motions at Thursday's meeting involving property and liability insurance and the spread of government fund money. Among the measures brought forward by Fiscal Officer Tiffany Chetock were the township's insurance renewal through Whitaker-Myers, and the new alternative method of apportionment of local government fund money throughout Columbiana County for 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun '17 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,323 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC