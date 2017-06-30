Roses&Thorns
Roses for Compco Industries for purchasing the assets of Quaker Mfg. It averts a plant closing and what would have been an economic jolt for the entire Salem community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bar Association hand-off
|Jun '17
|lawyers gone wild
|3
|Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07)
|May '17
|Gwen S
|36
|Nicole Nixon
|Apr '17
|Wife
|2
|Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job
|Apr '17
|delarue7
|1
|Robert Foust (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC