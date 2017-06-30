King's Brass returns to Salem Sunday

Tim Zimmerman and The King's Brass return to Salem at 6 p.m. Sunday for a special concert to be held at the Salem High School auditorium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Tim Zimmerman and The King's Brass present hymn classics with a contemporary flair.

