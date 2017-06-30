Highway Patrol Reports

Highway Patrol Reports

Wednesday

Erin Elizabeth Styka, 20, Canfield, was eastbound on Low Road in Elkrun Township at 6:20 p.m. Saturday and hit a tree in the road. Robert S. Nelson, 37, McCloskey Road, Columbiana, was eastbound on state Route 14 in Salem Township at 2 p.m. July 19 and went off the right side into a guard rail and then continued on.

