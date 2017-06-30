Happy birthday to the United States o...

Happy birthday to the United States of America

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

"The second day of July, 1776 will be the most memorable epoch in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun '17 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,840 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC