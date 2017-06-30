Columbiana County Sheriff

Columbiana County Sheriff

Monday

Deputies were called to a home on Oakdale Avenue, Wellsville, at 11:45 a.m. Saturday after the 76-year-old man who lives there was found dead of apparent natural causes. Melvin Blake, Mahoning Avenue, Knox Township, reported Saturday he suspects someone he knows of removing items from his home while he is at work.

Salem, OH

