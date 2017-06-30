Across our Communities

Across our Communities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Salem News

The Banquet in Salem will be served from 5 to 7 p.m. today at the Memorial Building, 785 E. State St. The meal will be sponsored by Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in commemoration of its 100th anniversary. The menu offers meatball subs, pasta salad, Arkansas green beans, applesauce, potato chips, fresh fruit and vegetables and ice cream sundaes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun '17 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May '17 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,734 • Total comments across all topics: 282,218,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC