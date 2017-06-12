Youth charged in West Liberty-Salem shooting indicted by grand jury
Ely Serna, the 17-year-old student charged in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School, will be arraigned Thursday afternoon in Champaign County Court of Common Pleas. Champaign County Juvenile Court Judge Lori L. Reisinger ruled Monday that Serna's case be transferred from juvenile court to Common Pleas Court.
