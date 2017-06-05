Work near on Home St. project
Village Administrator Gary Phillips reported to council this week bids are scheduled to be opened Wednesday at the Columbiana County Commissioners meeting. He said the bids will be turned over to the village's engineer for the project to ensure specs are met and must then be approved by council before a pre-construction meeting is scheduled.
