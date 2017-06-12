Witmer's sells ag division to Ohio Ag

Ohio Ag Equipment has acquired Columbiana County AGCO dealer Witmer's Inc. effective June 19. From left, Doris Witmer, Ralph Witmer, Ken Taylor, owner of Ohio CAT, Nelson Witmer and Grace Styer. SALEM-After 80 years of providing equipment and service to the region's agricultural market, Witmer's Inc. announces it has sold the agriculture side of its business to focus on construction.

