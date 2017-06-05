Value Motors moved from Leetonia to Salem
After years as a controller with Allied Chemical, which he joined after graduating from Wheeling College in 1965, Kowalczyk bought Ohio Battery and Tire on Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman from the retiring owner. He combined with Jack Wilison before moving to Leetonia around 2012, where he was located on Columbia Street next to the Dairy Queen.
