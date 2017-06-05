Value Motors moved from Leetonia to S...

Value Motors moved from Leetonia to Salem

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Salem News

After years as a controller with Allied Chemical, which he joined after graduating from Wheeling College in 1965, Kowalczyk bought Ohio Battery and Tire on Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman from the retiring owner. He combined with Jack Wilison before moving to Leetonia around 2012, where he was located on Columbia Street next to the Dairy Queen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bar Association hand-off Jun 1 lawyers gone wild 3
News Murder charges surprise family of young victim (Nov '07) May 8 Gwen S 36
Nicole Nixon Apr '17 Wife 2
News Retired chief deputy eyes Leetonia job Apr '17 delarue7 1
News Robert Foust (Dec '16) Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation (Nov '16) Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... (Oct '16) Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
 

Salem, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 281,604,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC