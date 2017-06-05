Super Cruise coming to town

Super Cruise coming to town

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Salem News

The Salem Super Cruise officially takes flight at 7 p.m. Thursday when Mayor John Berlin sets the 12th annual event into motion with a symbolic command to the show cars and street and hot rods assembled in the East Pershing Street cruise headquarters parking lot. The Super Cruise is known for four nights of solid cruising in downtown Salem and is free to the public while benefiting 10 food pantries in Columbiana County.

