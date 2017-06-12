Strabala appears in court, pays $3 toward restitution

Stephen Strabala came to court on Wednesday with only $3 in his wallet, and he left without it after an assistant county prosecutor asked him to turn it over to help pay off the $20.4 million judgment against him for his role in the Columbiana County investment scandal. Strabala, 52, was in county Common Pleas Court for a hearing to determine what he could pay toward the judgment after a federal judge in March ordered he resume making restitution to the county.

