Salem WW II vet to take Honor Flight to Washington

As a sailor, he saw action on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day and after the Nazis were crushed, he faced more danger in the south Pacific, specifically Okinawa and vicious, ongoing Japanese Kamikaze attacks. On June 24, Robert Hannay of Salem, who enlisted in the U.S. Navy 48 days after turning 17, will be a member of an Honor Flight Cleveland trip to Washington, D.C. The Honor Flight Cleveland one-day trips pay tribute to U.S. veterans who served the country by providing them a safe and memorable all-expense-paid visit to Washington to visit the memorials honoring their service.

