Salem schools introducing one-to-one initiative district wide

Salem schools are going Google this year, providing Chromebook notebook computers to every student from second grade through 12th grade and even letting the junior high and high school students take them home. "By placing a laptop into the hands of all Salem students we intend to expand their digital literacy skills in ways that foster their creativity and curiosity to better equip them to become independent, lifelong learners," Most of the Summer 2017 issue is devoted to explaining the One-to-One Chromebook initiative aimed at expanding student access to technology and also what's being done to prepare for launching the plan.

