Salem Rotary makes donation for dispatch console
Rotary Club of Salem makes a donation of $1,277 to help with the puchase of the already in use new dispatch console for the Salem police and fire departments. From left are Salem Fire Chief Scott Mason, Salem Rotary Club President Kelly Darney and Salem Police Lt.
